Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Gratitude:
Kindergarten: Cecilia Trinta, Ivan Wenzell
First grade: Adeline Genasci, Ella Beltran
Second grade: Ximena Garcia
Third grade: Jakob Engstrume, Anthony Cabrera
Fourth grade: Hector Castellanos
Fifth grade: AC Villarente
Sixth grade: Natalie Keller
Seventh grade: Jillian Parrocha
Eighth grade: Megan Brooks
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Stewards of God’s earth”:
Kindergarten: Mason DelDon, Mia Gheen
First grade: Charlotte Costa, Leonardo Barrera
Second grade: Isabella Cardenas
Fourth grade: Dominic Gonzalez
Sixth grade: Sofia Rivadenyra
Eighth grade: Angeline Watson
