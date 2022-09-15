Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Gratitude:

Kindergarten: Cecilia Trinta, Ivan Wenzell

First grade: Adeline Genasci, Ella Beltran

Second grade: Ximena Garcia

Third grade: Jakob Engstrume, Anthony Cabrera

Fourth grade: Hector Castellanos

Fifth grade: AC Villarente

Sixth grade: Natalie Keller

Seventh grade: Jillian Parrocha

Eighth grade: Megan Brooks

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Stewards of God’s earth”:

Kindergarten: Mason DelDon, Mia Gheen

First grade: Charlotte Costa, Leonardo Barrera

Second grade: Isabella Cardenas

Fourth grade: Dominic Gonzalez

Sixth grade: Sofia Rivadenyra

Eighth grade: Angeline Watson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.