Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice: Affability
Kindergarten: Aiden Bolle
First grade: Kylie Jaye Booth, Luke Barbaste
Second grade: Mercy Cruz, Gabriel Gregoris
Third grade: Luis Navarro Ceja, Addison Lara, Jasmine Doudna
Fourth grade: Ruben Gregoris
Fifth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez, Sofia Rivadeneyra
Sixth grade: Louis Gregoris
Seventh grade: Blake Bogetti
Eighth grade: Randy White
The following students received the Spirit Award for Grit:
Kindergarten: Kora Berbena
First grade: Silver Quiroz, Charlotte Shotwell
Second grade: Jackson Trinta
Third grade: Maddex Valentine, Camila Carreon
Fourth grade: Bryan Tanori
Fifth grade: Sophia Timmons
Sixth grade: Vidal Villarreal
Seventh grade: Jules Rosa
Eighth grade: Lauren Anson
