Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice: Affability

Kindergarten: Aiden Bolle

First grade: Kylie Jaye Booth, Luke Barbaste

Second grade: Mercy Cruz, Gabriel Gregoris

Third grade: Luis Navarro Ceja, Addison Lara, Jasmine Doudna

Fourth grade: Ruben Gregoris

Fifth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez, Sofia Rivadeneyra

Sixth grade: Louis Gregoris

Seventh grade: Blake Bogetti

Eighth grade: Randy White

The following students received the Spirit Award for Grit:

Kindergarten: Kora Berbena

First grade: Silver Quiroz, Charlotte Shotwell

Second grade: Jackson Trinta

Third grade: Maddex Valentine, Camila Carreon

Fourth grade: Bryan Tanori

Fifth grade: Sophia Timmons

Sixth grade: Vidal Villarreal

Seventh grade: Jules Rosa

Eighth grade: Lauren Anson

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.