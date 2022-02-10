Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Orderliness.
Kindergarten: Adeline Genasci
First grade: Arielle Mejia
Second grade: Guadalupe Navarro Ceja
Third grade: Chloe DelDon, Ryu Ramos
Fourth grade: AC Villarente, Izabel Furtado
Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta
Sixth grade: Lexi Hitchcock
Seventh grade: Nolan Keller
Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio
The following students received the Spirit Award for “Traveling the path of Jesus”.
Kindergarten: Madison Sapone
First grade: Mykenzie Plaugher
Second grade: Paula Barrera
Third grade: Coraline Anderson, Max Azevedo, Zoe Gheen
Fourth grade: Mia Azevedo, Gia Valadez
Fifth grade: Sofia Rivadenyra, Julian Bravo Hernandez
Sixth grade: Mirynn Oliveira
Seventh grade: Michael Brooks
Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio, Katelyn Salazar, Lauren Anson
