Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Orderliness.

Kindergarten: Adeline Genasci

First grade: Arielle Mejia

Second grade: Guadalupe Navarro Ceja

Third grade: Chloe DelDon, Ryu Ramos

Fourth grade: AC Villarente, Izabel Furtado

Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta

Sixth grade: Lexi Hitchcock

Seventh grade: Nolan Keller

Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio

The following students received the Spirit Award for “Traveling the path of Jesus”.

Kindergarten: Madison Sapone

First grade: Mykenzie Plaugher

Second grade: Paula Barrera

Third grade: Coraline Anderson, Max Azevedo, Zoe Gheen

Fourth grade: Mia Azevedo, Gia Valadez

Fifth grade: Sofia Rivadenyra, Julian Bravo Hernandez

Sixth grade: Mirynn Oliveira

Seventh grade: Michael Brooks

Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio, Katelyn Salazar, Lauren Anson

