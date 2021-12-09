November 2021

First Trimester Honor Roll

The following Sacred Heart students received Honors commendations for the first trimester from August 11 through November 5, 2021.

Principal’s Honors – 4.0 grade point average

Fourth grade: John Barbaste

Fifth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, Sebastian Melero, Julian Nunez, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Xavier Zepeda

Sixth grade: James Lara, Jayleen Silva

Seventh grade: Nolan Keller

Eighth grade: Eduardo Davalos, Jordan Raudio

Fist Honors – 3.6-3.9 grade point average

Fourth grade: Jace Yamamoto, Mia Azevedo, Weston Wright

Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Sofia Rivadeneyra, Sophia Timmons, Xavier Arevalo, John Maring

Sixth grade: Heston Duarte, Mia Mendoza Torres, Mark Jayson Torres, Vidal Villarreal, Ellery Gustafson, Jacob Soto, Reese Valentine

Seventh grade: Weston Brush, Adriana Palacio

Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser, DiCi Heramia, Madelynn Perez, Katelyn Salazar, Reagan Allard, Broden Thomas

Second Honors – 3.0-3.5 grade point average

Fourth grade: A.C. Villarente, Nijah Wakefield, Bennett Beltran, Kinsley Lara, Brady Emehiser, Noah Mejia

Fifth grade: Kinsley Craven

Sixth grade: Lucas Salas, Lexi Hitchcock, Dustin Lara, Madisson Morales, Kayla Tellez Inguanzo, Jorge Garcia, Mirynn Oliveira

Seventh grade: Megan Brooks, Michael Brooks

Eighth grade: Lauren Anson, Sophia Arroyo, Fatima Navarro Ceja, DJ Nunes, Luke Szenasi, Adaly Navarro, Maria Truxton, Randy White

Monthly Awards

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Moderation.

Kindergarten: Ella Beltran

First grade: Santiago Arizpe, Jackson Valentine, Luke Barbaste

Second grade: Jakob Engstrume

Third grade: Fernando Nunez, Amelia Genasci

Fourth grade: Nijah Wakefield

Fifth grade: John Maring

Sixth grade: Reese Valentine

Seventh grade: Christian Chavez

Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Respectful, loving, and kind”.

Kindergarten: Molly Chavez

First grade: Castiel Roach

Second grade: Mercy Cruz, Mason Sellman

Third grade: Sebastian Arizpe, Xitlaly Sanchez, Jack Silva

Fourth grade: Brady Emehiser

Fifth grade: Isabella Saucedo

Sixth grade: Addison Emehiser

Seventh grade: Araoluwa Aribisala

Eighth grade: Maria Truxton

