November 2021
First Trimester Honor Roll
The following Sacred Heart students received Honors commendations for the first trimester from August 11 through November 5, 2021.
Principal’s Honors – 4.0 grade point average
Fourth grade: John Barbaste
Fifth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, Sebastian Melero, Julian Nunez, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Xavier Zepeda
Sixth grade: James Lara, Jayleen Silva
Seventh grade: Nolan Keller
Eighth grade: Eduardo Davalos, Jordan Raudio
Fist Honors – 3.6-3.9 grade point average
Fourth grade: Jace Yamamoto, Mia Azevedo, Weston Wright
Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Sofia Rivadeneyra, Sophia Timmons, Xavier Arevalo, John Maring
Sixth grade: Heston Duarte, Mia Mendoza Torres, Mark Jayson Torres, Vidal Villarreal, Ellery Gustafson, Jacob Soto, Reese Valentine
Seventh grade: Weston Brush, Adriana Palacio
Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser, DiCi Heramia, Madelynn Perez, Katelyn Salazar, Reagan Allard, Broden Thomas
Second Honors – 3.0-3.5 grade point average
Fourth grade: A.C. Villarente, Nijah Wakefield, Bennett Beltran, Kinsley Lara, Brady Emehiser, Noah Mejia
Fifth grade: Kinsley Craven
Sixth grade: Lucas Salas, Lexi Hitchcock, Dustin Lara, Madisson Morales, Kayla Tellez Inguanzo, Jorge Garcia, Mirynn Oliveira
Seventh grade: Megan Brooks, Michael Brooks
Eighth grade: Lauren Anson, Sophia Arroyo, Fatima Navarro Ceja, DJ Nunes, Luke Szenasi, Adaly Navarro, Maria Truxton, Randy White
Monthly Awards
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Moderation.
Kindergarten: Ella Beltran
First grade: Santiago Arizpe, Jackson Valentine, Luke Barbaste
Second grade: Jakob Engstrume
Third grade: Fernando Nunez, Amelia Genasci
Fourth grade: Nijah Wakefield
Fifth grade: John Maring
Sixth grade: Reese Valentine
Seventh grade: Christian Chavez
Eighth grade: Jordan Raudio
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Respectful, loving, and kind”.
Kindergarten: Molly Chavez
First grade: Castiel Roach
Second grade: Mercy Cruz, Mason Sellman
Third grade: Sebastian Arizpe, Xitlaly Sanchez, Jack Silva
Fourth grade: Brady Emehiser
Fifth grade: Isabella Saucedo
Sixth grade: Addison Emehiser
Seventh grade: Araoluwa Aribisala
Eighth grade: Maria Truxton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.