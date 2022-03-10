Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Temperance/Self Control:
Kindergarten: Ella Nicolau
First grade: Jackson Valentine
Second grade: Sage Ployhar, Paula Barrera
Third grade: Ava Hitchcock, Jasmine Doudna
Fourth grade: Mariana Orozco Pasillas, Jace Yamamoto
Fifth grade: Sebastian Melero, Natalie Keller
Sixth grade: Jacob Soto
Seventh grade: Michael Brooks
Eighth grade: Fatima Navarro Ceja
The following students received the Spirit Award for “Community Involvement”:
Kindergarten: Jeremias Meza
First grade: Grace Solorio
Second grade: Sadie Chavez
Third grade: Xitlaly Morales Sanchez, Amelia Genasci
Fourth grade: Kinsley Lara, Allison Stovall, Humberto Barrera
Fifth grade: John Maring
Sixth grade: Jonas Meza
Seventh grade: Megan Brooks, Michael Brooks
Eighth grade: Adaly Navarro.
Second Trimester Honor Roll
The following Sacred Heart students received Honors commendations for the second trimester from Nov. 8, 2021 through Feb. 23, 2022.
Principal’s Honors – 4.0 grade point average
Fourth grade: John Barbaste, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright
Fifth grade: Xavier Arevalo, Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, John Maring, Julian Nunez, Hunter Perez, Sophia Timmons, Paul Perez, Sofia Rivadeneyra, Xavier Zepeda
Sixth grade: Ellery Gustafson, James Lara, Mia Mendoza Torres, Jayleen Silva, Mark Jayson Torres
Seventh grade: Nolan Keller
Eighth grade: Madelynn Perez, Jordan Raudio
First Honors – 3.6-3.9 grade point average
Fourth grade: Mia Azevedo, Brady Emehiser, Jace Yamamoto
Fifth grade: Sebastian Melero
Sixth grade: Reese Valentine, Lexi Hitchcock, Jacob Soto, Kayla Tellez Inguanzo
Seventh grade: Michael Brooks
Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser, Eduardo Davalos, DiCipriana Heramia
Second Honors – 3.0-3.5 grade point average
Fourth grade: Bennett Beltran, Izabel Furtado, Gia Valadez, Gabrielle Banales, Kinsley Lara, Humberto Barrera, Noah Mejia, Nijah Wakefield
Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Kinsley Craven, Johnny Perez, Armando Santoyo, Kimberly Herrera, Isabella Saucedo
Sixth grade: Heston Duarte, Addison Emehiser, Mirynn Oliveira, Vidal Villarreal, Madisson Morales, Dustin Lara
Seventh grade: Christian Chavez, Adriana Palacio, Weston Brush
Eighth grade: Reagan Allard, DJ Nunes, Broden Thomas, Lauren Anson, Sophia Arroyo, Katelyn Salazar, Maria Truxton
