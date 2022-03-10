Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Temperance/Self Control:

Kindergarten: Ella Nicolau

First grade: Jackson Valentine

Second grade: Sage Ployhar, Paula Barrera

Third grade: Ava Hitchcock, Jasmine Doudna

Fourth grade: Mariana Orozco Pasillas, Jace Yamamoto

Fifth grade: Sebastian Melero, Natalie Keller

Sixth grade: Jacob Soto

Seventh grade: Michael Brooks

Eighth grade: Fatima Navarro Ceja

The following students received the Spirit Award for “Community Involvement”:

Kindergarten: Jeremias Meza

First grade: Grace Solorio

Second grade: Sadie Chavez

Third grade: Xitlaly Morales Sanchez, Amelia Genasci

Fourth grade: Kinsley Lara, Allison Stovall, Humberto Barrera

Fifth grade: John Maring

Sixth grade: Jonas Meza

Seventh grade: Megan Brooks, Michael Brooks

Eighth grade: Adaly Navarro.

Second Trimester Honor Roll

The following Sacred Heart students received Honors commendations for the second trimester from Nov. 8, 2021 through Feb. 23, 2022.

Principal’s Honors – 4.0 grade point average

Fourth grade: John Barbaste, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright

Fifth grade: Xavier Arevalo, Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, John Maring, Julian Nunez, Hunter Perez, Sophia Timmons, Paul Perez, Sofia Rivadeneyra, Xavier Zepeda

Sixth grade: Ellery Gustafson, James Lara, Mia Mendoza Torres, Jayleen Silva, Mark Jayson Torres

Seventh grade: Nolan Keller

Eighth grade: Madelynn Perez, Jordan Raudio

First Honors – 3.6-3.9 grade point average

Fourth grade: Mia Azevedo, Brady Emehiser, Jace Yamamoto

Fifth grade: Sebastian Melero

Sixth grade: Reese Valentine, Lexi Hitchcock, Jacob Soto, Kayla Tellez Inguanzo

Seventh grade: Michael Brooks

Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser, Eduardo Davalos, DiCipriana Heramia

Second Honors – 3.0-3.5 grade point average

Fourth grade: Bennett Beltran, Izabel Furtado, Gia Valadez, Gabrielle Banales, Kinsley Lara, Humberto Barrera, Noah Mejia, Nijah Wakefield

Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Kinsley Craven, Johnny Perez, Armando Santoyo, Kimberly Herrera, Isabella Saucedo

Sixth grade: Heston Duarte, Addison Emehiser, Mirynn Oliveira, Vidal Villarreal, Madisson Morales, Dustin Lara

Seventh grade: Christian Chavez, Adriana Palacio, Weston Brush

Eighth grade: Reagan Allard, DJ Nunes, Broden Thomas, Lauren Anson, Sophia Arroyo, Katelyn Salazar, Maria Truxton

