December 2022

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice.

Kindergarten: Thomas Castellanos

First grade: Bentley Gomes

Second grade: Chase Rivera

Third grade: Dylan Maring, Paula Barrera

Fourth grade: Maddex Valentine

Fifth grade: Weston Wright

Sixth grade: Justin Hinojosa

Seventh grade: Reese Valentine, Dustin Lara

Eighth grade: Angeline Watson

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Involved, inquisitive learners.”

Kindergarten: Fatima Gutierrez Torres

First grade: Alan Maciel

Second grade: Renley Nunes

Third grade: Grace Wright

Fourth grade: Amelia Genasci, Chloe DelDon

Fifth grade: Roman Gomes, Gabby Banales

Sixth grade: Julian Perez Nunez

Seventh grade: Mylee Perez, Julian Rodriguez

Eighth grade: Aaron Zuniga

January 2023

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Prayerfulness.

Kindergarten: Sanvi Patel

First grade: Zoe Valadez, Brooke Perez

Second grade: Kylie Jaye Booth

Third grade: Austin Acevedo, Peyton Beltran

Fourth grade: Jasmine Doudna

Fifth grade: Nijah Wakefield

Sixth grade: Sophia Timmons

Seventh grade: Madisson Morales

Eighth grade: Emanuel Santoyo

The following students received the Spirit Award for “Traveling the path of Jesus”:

Kindergarten: Ava Patterson

First grade: Juliette Vasquez, Marisol Ramirez

Second grade: Jason Aguilar

Third grade: Julian Maldonado, Sadie Chavez

Fourth grade: Isabela Martinez

Fifth grade: Gia Valadez

Sixth grade: Xavier Arevalo

Seventh grade: Mia Mendoza Torres

Eighth grade: Christian Chavez

