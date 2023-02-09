December 2022
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice.
Kindergarten: Thomas Castellanos
First grade: Bentley Gomes
Second grade: Chase Rivera
Third grade: Dylan Maring, Paula Barrera
Fourth grade: Maddex Valentine
Fifth grade: Weston Wright
Sixth grade: Justin Hinojosa
Seventh grade: Reese Valentine, Dustin Lara
Eighth grade: Angeline Watson
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Involved, inquisitive learners.”
Kindergarten: Fatima Gutierrez Torres
First grade: Alan Maciel
Second grade: Renley Nunes
Third grade: Grace Wright
Fourth grade: Amelia Genasci, Chloe DelDon
Fifth grade: Roman Gomes, Gabby Banales
Sixth grade: Julian Perez Nunez
Seventh grade: Mylee Perez, Julian Rodriguez
Eighth grade: Aaron Zuniga
January 2023
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Prayerfulness.
Kindergarten: Sanvi Patel
First grade: Zoe Valadez, Brooke Perez
Second grade: Kylie Jaye Booth
Third grade: Austin Acevedo, Peyton Beltran
Fourth grade: Jasmine Doudna
Fifth grade: Nijah Wakefield
Sixth grade: Sophia Timmons
Seventh grade: Madisson Morales
Eighth grade: Emanuel Santoyo
The following students received the Spirit Award for “Traveling the path of Jesus”:
Kindergarten: Ava Patterson
First grade: Juliette Vasquez, Marisol Ramirez
Second grade: Jason Aguilar
Third grade: Julian Maldonado, Sadie Chavez
Fourth grade: Isabela Martinez
Fifth grade: Gia Valadez
Sixth grade: Xavier Arevalo
Seventh grade: Mia Mendoza Torres
Eighth grade: Christian Chavez
