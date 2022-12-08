Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice.

Kindergarten: Cecilia Trinta

First grade: Molly Chavez, Alan Maciel

Second grade: Grace Solorio

Third grade: Dylan Maring, Austin Acevedo

Fourth grade: Ryu Ramos

Fifth grade: Kinsley Lara

Sixth grade: Natalie Keller

Seventh grade: Reese Valentine

Eighth grade: Adriana Palacio

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Respectful, loving, and kind”:

Kindergarten: Ava Bolle

First grade: Amry Carmona, Simayra Tanori

Second grade: Jackson Valentine

Third grade: Jackson Trinta, Julian Maldonado

Fourth grade: Jasmine Doudna, Jack Silva

Fifth grade: Nixon Eddington, Isabella Zaragoza

Sixth grade: Alexandria Acosta

Seventh grade: Lexi Hitchcock

Eighth grade: Blake Ritchie

First Trimester Honor Roll 2022

Fourth grade

Taden Corral, Chloe DelDon, Amelia Genasci, Ashton Liu, Edward Maring, Fernando Nunez Perez, Ryu Ramos

Fifth grade

John Barbaste, Humberto Barrera, Bailey Solorio, Gia Valadez, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright, Jace Yamamoto

Sixth grade

Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, John Maring, Julian Nunez Perez, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Sofia Rivadeneyra

Seventh grade

Mia Mendoza Torres, Jayleen Silva, Reese Valentine

Eighth grade

Michael Brooks, Nolan Keller, Adriana Palacio, Aaron Zuniga

First Honors – 3.6-3.9 GPA

Fourth grade

Coraline Anderson, Ezra Furtado, Addison Lara, Isabela Martinez, Jenni Chavez, Ava Hitchcock

Fifth grade

Mia Azevedo, Gabrielle Banales, Nixon Eddington, Roman Gomes, Nijah Wakefield, Bennett Beltran, Brady Emehiser, Izabel Furtado

Seventh grade

Jillian Parrocha, Lexi Hitchcock, James Lara, Jacob Soto

Eighth grade

Christian Chavez, Megan Brooks

Second Honors – 3.5-3.5 GPA

Fourth grade

Max Azevedo, Sebastian Arizpe, Teagan Borman, Zoe Gheen

Fifth grade

Kinsley Lara, Jared Sagapolu, Isaac Arevalo, Ashley Kelsay, Mariana Orozco Pasillas, Jamesen Kent, Noah Mejia, Allison Stovall, Bryan Tanori

Sixth grade

Alexandria Acosta, Xavier Zepeda, Samuel Navarro Ceja, Sophia Timmons, Corbin Wilkes, Sebastian Melero

Seventh grade

Madisson Morales, Julian Rodriguez, Mirynn Oliveira, Mylee Perez

Eighth grade

Weston Brush, Emanuel Santoyo, Blake Bogetti

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.