Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice.
Kindergarten: Cecilia Trinta
First grade: Molly Chavez, Alan Maciel
Second grade: Grace Solorio
Third grade: Dylan Maring, Austin Acevedo
Fourth grade: Ryu Ramos
Fifth grade: Kinsley Lara
Sixth grade: Natalie Keller
Seventh grade: Reese Valentine
Eighth grade: Adriana Palacio
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Respectful, loving, and kind”:
Kindergarten: Ava Bolle
First grade: Amry Carmona, Simayra Tanori
Second grade: Jackson Valentine
Third grade: Jackson Trinta, Julian Maldonado
Fourth grade: Jasmine Doudna, Jack Silva
Fifth grade: Nixon Eddington, Isabella Zaragoza
Sixth grade: Alexandria Acosta
Seventh grade: Lexi Hitchcock
Eighth grade: Blake Ritchie
First Trimester Honor Roll 2022
Fourth grade
Taden Corral, Chloe DelDon, Amelia Genasci, Ashton Liu, Edward Maring, Fernando Nunez Perez, Ryu Ramos
Fifth grade
John Barbaste, Humberto Barrera, Bailey Solorio, Gia Valadez, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright, Jace Yamamoto
Sixth grade
Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Natalie Keller, John Maring, Julian Nunez Perez, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Sofia Rivadeneyra
Seventh grade
Mia Mendoza Torres, Jayleen Silva, Reese Valentine
Eighth grade
Michael Brooks, Nolan Keller, Adriana Palacio, Aaron Zuniga
First Honors – 3.6-3.9 GPA
Fourth grade
Coraline Anderson, Ezra Furtado, Addison Lara, Isabela Martinez, Jenni Chavez, Ava Hitchcock
Fifth grade
Mia Azevedo, Gabrielle Banales, Nixon Eddington, Roman Gomes, Nijah Wakefield, Bennett Beltran, Brady Emehiser, Izabel Furtado
Seventh grade
Jillian Parrocha, Lexi Hitchcock, James Lara, Jacob Soto
Eighth grade
Christian Chavez, Megan Brooks
Second Honors – 3.5-3.5 GPA
Fourth grade
Max Azevedo, Sebastian Arizpe, Teagan Borman, Zoe Gheen
Fifth grade
Kinsley Lara, Jared Sagapolu, Isaac Arevalo, Ashley Kelsay, Mariana Orozco Pasillas, Jamesen Kent, Noah Mejia, Allison Stovall, Bryan Tanori
Sixth grade
Alexandria Acosta, Xavier Zepeda, Samuel Navarro Ceja, Sophia Timmons, Corbin Wilkes, Sebastian Melero
Seventh grade
Madisson Morales, Julian Rodriguez, Mirynn Oliveira, Mylee Perez
Eighth grade
Weston Brush, Emanuel Santoyo, Blake Bogetti
