September 2021
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Humility.
Kindergarten
Beau Beltran
First grade
Shelby Taylor
Second grade
Grace Wright
Austin Acevedo
Third grade
Addison Lara
Edward Maring
Fourth grade
Jamesen Kent
Fifth grade
Hunter Perez
Julian Bravo Hernandez
Sixth grade
Kayla Tellez Inguanzo
Seventh grade
Nolan Keller
Eighth grade
Fatima Navarro Ceja
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “People of prayer.”
Kindergarten
Diego Bravo Hernandez
First grade
Mykenzie Plaugher
Second grade
Abi Chao
Peyton Beltran
Third grade
Luis Navarro Ceja
Ava Hitchcock
Fourth grade
AC Villarente
Kinsley Lara
Mariana Orozco Pasillas
Sixth grade
Mia Mendoza Torre
Seventh grade
Jules Rosa
Eighth grade
Randy White
