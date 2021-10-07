September 2021

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Humility.

Kindergarten

Beau Beltran

First grade

Shelby Taylor

Second grade

Grace Wright

Austin Acevedo

Third grade

Addison Lara

Edward Maring

Fourth grade

Jamesen Kent

Fifth grade

Hunter Perez

Julian Bravo Hernandez

Sixth grade

Kayla Tellez Inguanzo

Seventh grade

Nolan Keller

Eighth grade

Fatima Navarro Ceja

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “People of prayer.”

Kindergarten

Diego Bravo Hernandez

First grade

Mykenzie Plaugher

Second grade

Abi Chao

Peyton Beltran

Third grade

Luis Navarro Ceja

Ava Hitchcock

Fourth grade

AC Villarente

Kinsley Lara

Mariana Orozco Pasillas

Sixth grade

Mia Mendoza Torre

Seventh grade

Jules Rosa

Eighth grade

Randy White

