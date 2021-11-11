October 2021

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Meekness.

Kindergarten

Leonardo Barrera

First grade

Jason Aguilar

Ximena Garcia

Second grade

Sadie Chavez

Third grade

Zoe Gheen

Ashton Liu

Isabela Martinez

Fourth grade

Izabel Furtado

Fifth grade

Sofia Rivadeneyra

Sixth grade

Jorge Garcia

Seventh grade

Megan Brooks

Eighth grade

Reagan Allard

The following students received the Spirit Award for being Imaginative, Enthusiastic, and Creative:

Kindergarten

Amry Carmona

First grade

Mykenzie Plaugher

Shelby Taylor

Second grade

Jocelyn Marie Torres

Third grade

Jasmine Doudna

Ezra Furtado

Fourth grade

Kinsley Lara

Fifth grade

Kimberly Herrera

Sixth grade

Madisson Morales

Seventh grade

Weston Brush

Eighth grade

Katelyn Salazar

