October 2021
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Meekness.
Kindergarten
Leonardo Barrera
First grade
Jason Aguilar
Ximena Garcia
Second grade
Sadie Chavez
Third grade
Zoe Gheen
Ashton Liu
Isabela Martinez
Fourth grade
Izabel Furtado
Fifth grade
Sofia Rivadeneyra
Sixth grade
Jorge Garcia
Seventh grade
Megan Brooks
Eighth grade
Reagan Allard
The following students received the Spirit Award for being Imaginative, Enthusiastic, and Creative:
Kindergarten
Amry Carmona
First grade
Mykenzie Plaugher
Shelby Taylor
Second grade
Jocelyn Marie Torres
Third grade
Jasmine Doudna
Ezra Furtado
Fourth grade
Kinsley Lara
Fifth grade
Kimberly Herrera
Sixth grade
Madisson Morales
Seventh grade
Weston Brush
Eighth grade
Katelyn Salazar
