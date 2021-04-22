March 2021
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Magnanimity. To compliment someone else when you wanted to be recognized; acknowledge the good in others when it is difficult, is to show magnanimity.
Kindergarten
Chase Rivera
First Grade
Jakob Engstrume
Michailah Mamsaang
Second Grade
Xitlaly Morales-Sanchez
Third Grade
Rocky Perez
Jace Yamamoto
Fourth Grade
Kinsley Craven
Fifth Grade
Mirynn Oliveira
Sixth Grade
Laila Godinez
Seventh Grade
Eduardo Davalos
Eighth Grade
Dalia Garcia
The following students received the Spirit Award for displaying grit; an act of courage during a difficult time; passion and perseverance toward a goal.
Kindergarten
Elliot Beltran
First Grade
Daniel Carreon
Brooklyn Rebello
Second Grade
Olivia Santos
Third Grade
Izabel Furtado
Allison Stovall
Bryan Tanori
Fourth Grade
Kimberly Herrera
Fifth Grade
Jorge Garcia
Sixth Grade
Adriana Palacio
Eighth Grade
Derek Bogetti
George Dellis
Randy White
