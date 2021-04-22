March 2021

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Magnanimity. To compliment someone else when you wanted to be recognized; acknowledge the good in others when it is difficult, is to show magnanimity.

Kindergarten

Chase Rivera

First Grade

Jakob Engstrume

Michailah Mamsaang

Second Grade

Xitlaly Morales-Sanchez

Third Grade

Rocky Perez

Jace Yamamoto

Fourth Grade

Kinsley Craven

Fifth Grade

Mirynn Oliveira

Sixth Grade

Laila Godinez

Seventh Grade

Eduardo Davalos

Eighth Grade

Dalia Garcia

The following students received the Spirit Award for displaying grit; an act of courage during a difficult time; passion and perseverance toward a goal.

Kindergarten

Elliot Beltran

First Grade

Daniel Carreon

Brooklyn Rebello

Second Grade

Olivia Santos

Third Grade

Izabel Furtado

Allison Stovall

Bryan Tanori

Fourth Grade

Kimberly Herrera

Fifth Grade

Jorge Garcia

Sixth Grade

Adriana Palacio

Eighth Grade

Derek Bogetti

George Dellis

Randy White

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.