February 2021

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Industriousness. For working to complete their duties, and working diligently, these students have been awarded:

Kindergarten

Edwin Flores

Renley Nunes

Jackson Valentine

First Grade

Julian Maldonado

Mason Sellman

Second Grade

Amelia Genasci

Third Grade

Brody Godinez

Nijah Wakefield

Weston Wright

Fourth Grade

Alexandria Acosta

Hunter Perez

Fifth Grade

Lily Godinez

Sixth Grade

Adriana Palacio

Seventh Grade

Sophia Arroyo

Eighth Grade

George Dellis

Kenji Ramos

Kaleb Rothstein

Lilybeth Springer

The following students received the Spirit Award for displaying, Community Involvement, volunteering their time outside of the classroom.

Kindergarten

Jason Aguilar

First Grade

Mercy Cruz

Second Grade

Liam Springer

Third Grade

Raegan Duarte

Kinsley Lara

Fourth Grade

Sebastian Melero

Sixth Grade

Blake Ritchie

