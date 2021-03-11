February 2021
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Industriousness. For working to complete their duties, and working diligently, these students have been awarded:
Kindergarten
Edwin Flores
Renley Nunes
Jackson Valentine
First Grade
Julian Maldonado
Mason Sellman
Second Grade
Amelia Genasci
Third Grade
Brody Godinez
Nijah Wakefield
Weston Wright
Fourth Grade
Alexandria Acosta
Hunter Perez
Fifth Grade
Lily Godinez
Sixth Grade
Adriana Palacio
Seventh Grade
Sophia Arroyo
Eighth Grade
George Dellis
Kenji Ramos
Kaleb Rothstein
Lilybeth Springer
The following students received the Spirit Award for displaying, Community Involvement, volunteering their time outside of the classroom.
Kindergarten
Jason Aguilar
First Grade
Mercy Cruz
Second Grade
Liam Springer
Third Grade
Raegan Duarte
Kinsley Lara
Fourth Grade
Sebastian Melero
Sixth Grade
Blake Ritchie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.