Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Docility. Docility is regarded as following directions, being willing to take turns, listening to others, and thanking others for rightful corrections.

Kindergarten

Luke Barbaste

Grace Solorio

First grade

Abigail Hansen

Second grade

Coraline Anderson

Third grade

Jared Sagapolu

Cristian Fernandez

Fourth grade

Julian Bravo

Xavier Zepeda

Fifth grade

Roscoe Eddington

Sixth grade

Araoluwa Aribisala

Seventh grade

Luke Szenasi

Eighth grade

Derek Bogetti

George Dellis

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “involved, inquisitive learners”

Kindergarten

Landen Duarte

Charlotte Shotwell

First grade

Grant Thorpe

Second grade

Addison Lara

Third grade

Bennett Beltran

Jace Yamamoto

Fourth grade

Sebastian Melero

Fifth grade

Ellery Gustafson

Sixth grade

Nolan Keller

Seventh grade

Maria Truxton

Eighth grade

Jack Dellis

Kylie Guenther

Kaleb Rothstein

