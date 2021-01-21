Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Docility. Docility is regarded as following directions, being willing to take turns, listening to others, and thanking others for rightful corrections.
Kindergarten
Luke Barbaste
Grace Solorio
First grade
Abigail Hansen
Second grade
Coraline Anderson
Third grade
Jared Sagapolu
Cristian Fernandez
Fourth grade
Julian Bravo
Xavier Zepeda
Fifth grade
Roscoe Eddington
Sixth grade
Araoluwa Aribisala
Seventh grade
Luke Szenasi
Eighth grade
Derek Bogetti
George Dellis
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “involved, inquisitive learners”
Kindergarten
Landen Duarte
Charlotte Shotwell
First grade
Grant Thorpe
Second grade
Addison Lara
Third grade
Bennett Beltran
Jace Yamamoto
Fourth grade
Sebastian Melero
Fifth grade
Ellery Gustafson
Sixth grade
Nolan Keller
Seventh grade
Maria Truxton
Eighth grade
Jack Dellis
Kylie Guenther
Kaleb Rothstein
