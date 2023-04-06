Salado Creek Trail Project Delayed

Patterson residents voiced their concerns about a construction delay for an addition to the Salado Creek Trail at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“This trail is important,” said Yvonne Reynolds. “It’s a way for kids to go to school safely and gives everyone a chance to get some good healthy exercise.”
The California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) awarded the city of Patterson a $1.8 million dollar grant to extend a walking/biking trail along the Salado Creek - including an underpass at the busy intersection of Sperry and American Eagle.
“We only got one bid on the project and the price was in sky high – it’s happening everywhere,” according to City Manager Ken Irwin.
Sinclair General Engineering bid the project for $3,026,025.39, which was more than $629 thousand over the estimated cost.
“The CNRA gave us an extension, so now we’ll be able to clarify the scope of the project as well as the timeline for the bidding process,” said Irwin. “We’re hopeful this re-tooling will lead to a successful outcome.”
Julie Angeles told council members that she and many others are big advocates of the Salado Creek Trail extension.
“I live near there and it’s just beautiful,” Angeles said. “That’s a whole pathway that people can enjoy.”
