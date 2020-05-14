Salvation Army Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

On the first Tuesday of every month, volunteers from the Salvation Army meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to unload boxes of pantry staples, fresh produce and frozen meat to help bridge the gap for those who are experiencing food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a disruption to food intake or eating patterns due to a lack of money or other resources. More than 48 million Americans face this threat daily.
Each month the Salvation Army feeds approximately 600 people from the steps of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. There are no restrictions for receiving donations through the Salvation Army food pantries.
Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 529 I St.
