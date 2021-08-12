Samuel Augusto Ruiz, age 72, of Patterson, Ca passed away on June 29, 2021.
Sam was born on December 22, 1948, in Panama City, Panama.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ruiz, his daughters: Christina Ruiz, Samantha (Joe) Gagliardo, Rebecca Ruiz, his grandson, Logan Rojas. His mother Ena and four brothers: Javier, Roy, Angle and Georgie Ruiz. He is preceded in death by his son: Samuel Anthony (Tony) Ruiz and his father: Ignacio Martinez Ruiz. He also leaves behind an abundance of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Sam was a US Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. Sam enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play and spending time with family.
