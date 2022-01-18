Samuel Cardon Hidalgo, 88 of Westley passed away Tuesday, January 4th at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton.
Samuel C. Hidalgo was born on November 17, 1933 in Las Cruzes, New Mexico. His parents were Luis and Maria Hidalgo. Sam was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, on May 17, 1948 at the age of 14 years old, at the Apostolic Movement Church of the City of Stockton, CA by the evangelist Matias Carillo of Salinas, CA. Sam was ordained to the ministry in the month of June in the year of 1950 in the Apostolic Movement Church of San Jose, CA where his father pastored, the late Reverend Luis B. Hidalgo. In the year of 1954, Sam received the position of Assistant Pastor at the Apostolic Movement Church in the city of San Jose, CA and on January 1st in the year of 1955, he was sent to Pastor the Apostolic Movement Church in Stockton, CA. There he pastored for 5 years, until the year 1960, when his father, Reverend Luis B. Hidalgo took up the Pastorship of the church in Westley, CA. In the year 1960, Pastor Sam went to help his father in the ministry, occupying the position of Assistant Pastor for 10 years. On September 18, 1970 his father Luis B. Hidalgo tragically passed away in an automobile accident; Pastor Sam then took the responsibility of Pastoring the church that his father pastored in Westley, CA. in the month of November in the year 1970. Two months after, the temple in Grayson, CA. was dedicated. Pastor Sam Pastored the church in Grayson, CA. for 28 years until the contract to the property (lease) ended. He then relocated the Apostolic Movement Church to the city of Modesto, CA. There he continued to Pastor the same congregation until the Lord decided to call him home, totaling to an amazing 51 years Pastoring the Apostolic Movement Church.
Pastor Sam is survived by his children, Naomi (Gene) Molina, Rachel (Steve) Molina, Beatrice (Gilbert) Gonzalez, Norma Hidalgo, Rick Hidalgo and Sal Hidalgo; brother Louis Hidalgo; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Louis Hidalgo; sisters, Rebecca Gonzales and Lita Zamarano; Brothers Nehemias Hidalgo and Elias Hidalgo.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Homegoing Service at 6:00 pm Thursday, January 20th at Iglesia El Sinai Assembly of God in Grayson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday January 21st at Iglesia El Sinai Assembly of God in Grayson. Interment to follow at Patterson Cemetery, in Patterson.
