San Juanita (Janie) Zuniga, was born on December 25, 1955 to Sylvestre & Maria Mendieta Quinones in Alice Texas.
Janie graduated from Foy H. Moody High School and attended Galen College to pursue her career in the medical field and worked as a Perinatal Case Manager for Golden Valley Health Center. She loved helping and educating her patients and all in whom she came in contact with.
In May 26, 1984, she met the love of her life Alonso Zuniga at Vernalis CA.
Janie was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, friend to all. She was also an amazing cook and took pride in all she did. She adored her children and her grandchildren; they were her life.
She is survived by her loving children, Jose Valadez, Tony Zuniga (Jazmine), Michelle Zuniga (Hector Arciniega). and her precious grandchildren, Nicholas Valadez, Ava Zuniga, Zoe Zuniga, Emilia Arciniega, Hector Arciniega, Alexander Arciniega. Her brothers, Johnny Quinones, Luis Quinones, Robert Quinones, Gilbert (Lupe) Quinones and numerous nieces & nephews.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents Sylvestre & Maria Mendieta Quinones, and her daughter Elisa.
Janie will be missed and forever in our hearts.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 2nd at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to Follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
