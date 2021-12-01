Sandra E. Cristo of Modesto passed away on Nov. 17th at Doctors Hospital
in Modesto. Sandra was in the presence of her loving children at the
time of her passing.
Sandra was born Aug. 9th 1962 in Tulare, Ca. to Rosalina Singh and
Johnny Escalera. She lived in Brawley a short time before moving to
Patterson where she spent most of her life before moving to Modesto where
she lived with her son. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Sandra loved to play her music loud, loved to dance and enjoyed crocheting as well as caring for her dog Brittany. Sandra had a very bright and energetic personality, she loved hugging and kissing those she loved. Sandra touched many lives with her smile, generosity and passion for life. Sandra was preceded in death by both her parents Rosalina and Johnny and brother Robert (Bobby) Singh.
She was survived by her son; Willie (Luz) Montalbo of Modesto and daughters; Brandy (Ed) Montalbo-Saldivar of Manteca, Cassandra Garcia of Patterson and Jacklyn Cristo of Modesto. Grandkids; Noah, Carmen, Joshua, Jesse, Jesus and William. Brothers; Alfred Singh of Modesto and Tony Escalera of Brawley. Sister; Julia Medina of Patterson. Services will be held Dec. 10th at 10am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
She will be forever missed by all her family and friends.
