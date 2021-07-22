Earn a Movie Reward with Purchase for a Theater Ticket or Stream at Home
With state and county restrictions easing that allow the public to enjoy indoor entertainment, Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores have teamed up with Fandango to offer movie fans the opportunity to watch summer blockbusters inside a local theater or stream movies from the comfort of their home.
Now through August 10, Save Mart and FoodMaxx shoppers will receive a free Fandango Movie Reward for every $25.00 spent on specially marked items in a single transaction. Shoppers may use the reward to get a ticket to visit a local theater or use the reward to stream any movie on VUDU. Fandango Buy Me tags are featured on participating items throughout the store including popular brands like Frito Lay, Pepsi, Nature’s Own, and much more. Rewards are redeemable up to a thirteen-dollar value.
“We hope our Save Mart and FoodMaxx customers will enjoy the opportunity to watch summer movie releases on us. We know that many of our customers have been patiently waiting for new movie options, and this program allows them to choose to visit a movie theatre or view comfortably in their own homes,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations and supply chain, The Save Mart Companies.
Prize Redemption
The in-store offer is valid now through August 10, and the Reward Code expires, and reward choices must be made and redeemed by no later than September 30. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Limit 4 Rewards (any combination) per household. Offer valid only in U.S. See www.activaterewards.com/moviereward2021/details for full details. Fandango Promo Code is good towards one movie ticket (up to $13 total ticket and convenience fee value) to see any movie. Valid for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. FandangoNOW Promo is good toward the purchase or rental of content (any format) on FandangoNOW.com and via participating FandangoNOW apps (up to $13 total value). Taxes may apply. The redemption of the Codes is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies.
