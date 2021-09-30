Save Mart Supermarkets invited the West Side Food Pantry to cut the ribbon for their grand re-opening and to present them with a check for their continued efforts to feed the community.
“They re-modeled their entire store,” said Food Pantry Treasurer and Communications Coordinator, Ruby Herrera. “It’s beautiful...There were about 100 people and they had people from all their stores from regional CEOs and people from their upper regional office. A lot of people went and it was really nice for them to present us with the check.”
Herrera said that the check will help the food pantry in its preparation for the holidays as they start collecting for their annual Christmas baskets and Thanksgiving dinners.
