It’s great that we have entered a season of rain after many seasons of drought. During our seasons of drought, there have been many areas of our state that have been impacted by forest fires. When fires occur, we want to put them out, but in the National forests the debate always arises, should we let it burn and protect only human life and historical structures, or put it out. I remember years ago, when it seemed like the whole state of Wyoming was on fire, mostly in Yellowstone National Park. My family camped and fished in Yellowstone often when I was growing up. The National Park Service made the decision to let it burn so that nature could take its course. The beauty of the forests and the thoughts of that being gone was disheartening. Decades later, when I returned to Yellowstone, I could see reminders of the fires in the burned tree trunks still standing. But what had risen up and taken its place was amazing. Out of the death of the fire, came new life. There was beautiful new plant life everywhere. It has been reported that many new plant species came back to life and that the wild animal numbers increased as the new growth led to plentiful rich food to eat. The death of a seed, had brought a bounty of new life.
Jesus in his final days with his followers, left them with many great teachings. In the gospel of John, Jesus said these words: “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds, a plentiful harvest of new lives.” In these words, Jesus is referring the death of His life and the new life that will come from it for us. At the same time, as always, comes great wisdom.
Each new year, I pause and reflect. I ask myself two questions. “What are life giving things that are adding to my life and did I do those things?” I then ask, “What are things in my life that are robbing me of life and should I stop doing those things?” We fill our lives often with things that prevent us from doing the things that bring us life. The challenge is to stop doing those things so that we can do the things that give us life. In a sense, we have to let those things die, so that we can live.
Scriptures tell us that God has a plan for our lives; a life filled with hope and a future. Jesus is that hope and future. He came so that we could live abundant lives. This is found in following and serving Him. In order to do that, we need to let the things die that hinder us from following Jesus, serving others and living in the abundance of new life.
So let’s live fully, the life before us and let die, anything that hinders abundant living. What do you need to “say no” to, this year, in order to “say yes” to living a renewed life?
By Pastor Peter Foster, The Gathering Covenant Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
