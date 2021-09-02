Saying goodbye

The ancient sage, King Solomon said there is a time and a season for everything (Eccl. 3:1). The time and season for Brenda and me to say goodbye has come. After pastoring Family Christian Center for 32 ½ years we are retiring October 10, 2021. Brenda will take a well-deserved rest after 30 years as the church secretary, bookkeeper, women’s director, Kingdom Kidz preschool administrator, and my ministry partner. King Solomon also said a woman who reverences the Lord is to be praised and the reward of her works brings her praise at the city gate (Pro.31:30-31). I know she gives all glory to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May the Lord give her rest and joy in retirement. As for me, I will continue to minister as an academic adjunct for various institutions and seminaries. Above all, it will provide me precious time to return to Okinawa, Japan to fulfill a missionary call to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with the Okinawan people. A call that came to me when I was stationed in Okinawa as an 18-year-old Marine. I look forward to this new season in my life.
It has been our privilege and joy to be a part of the Patterson community. We came here in 1989 when Patterson had a population of 7,000 people, no traffic signals, no roundabouts, no fast-food restaurants, no swimming pool or skatepark. Every year, for at least five years, someone would cut down a sign on the corner of Sperry and Ward Avenues (present location of Walgreens) that said, “McDonald’s coming soon.” Everyone was happy when it did come, and I have enjoyed many meals from there, especially the fish sandwich on Fridays.
It has been my honor to serve on several city committees which included low-income housing, youth, and senior citizens. I am thankful for these opportunities because of the people I served with, especially city leaders and mayors. I am grateful for the Christian community and the many church services and gatherings we shared in, particularly the prayer breakfasts. A special thanks to the pastors of Our Saviour’s Lutheran and the Federated Church of Patterson.
Above all, I am humbled to have served as the pastor of Family Christian Center. We have seen the church grow significantly, instituted Kingdom Kidz preschool, purchased 5 acres on Ward Avenue for future church facilities, and retired the debt on all church properties. Brenda and I have rejoiced in these achievements, but more importantly we rejoice in the wonderful people who comprise our multiethnic congregation. Immigrants from Africa to Samoa, from Southeast Asia to Latin countries, besides everyone else. A beautiful picture of what heaven will be like. As a result, our church has reached out to the world. Some of our missions projects include drilling water wells in Africa, building churches in India and construction projects in Indonesia, Myanmar, and Bukino Faso, and annually providing medical supplies and toys for children in the Philippines (Blessings in a Box).
I love Patterson and will miss this beautiful community. I love the precious people of my congregation and will miss them beyond words as we say goodbye. We are going to miss everyone, but it is our time and season to retire and say, “Goodbye.”
By Pastor Ken Moren, Family Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
