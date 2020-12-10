SHCS is on another "scaredemic" watch. A teacher was sent home last week who now has Corona! This teacher had cold symptoms the first part of the week and the school was aware of his symptoms. I'm not sure why he wasn't sent home right away and/or parents notified.
Point being, the world is experiencing a brutal outbreak and no one is taking it seriously! We need to be preventive aggressive or we won't Survive! We need to be smarter than the virus.
Gloria Freestone
Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.