The first school board meeting of May 2021 kicked off last Monday evening at 7:05 pm. With no public comment or presentations by staff the meeting was brief, but also served as one of the most refreshing meetings of recent time as the narratives surrounding the future of school reopening and normality have shifted towards a more positive and hopeful light.
Vice President of Patterson’s CSEA Chapter 124, Dina Alcaraz made a brief trip to the lectern to update the board on extended deadlines for CSEA employee of the year and negotiation dates.
“We are excited because this month of May we celebrate CSEW,” said Alcaraz. “It’s always fun to see employees nominated and recognized for their hard work. Administrators and supervisors submitting names from their school sites or departments for CSEA employee of the year. Everybody is busy due to the reopening of the schools so we did extend the deadline to this Friday, May 7. This year is so important due to the pandemic and everyone has gone on and beyond to ensure the safe return of our students. Lastly our negotiating team will be starting negotiations on the fifth and the twelfth this month.”
Next up on the agenda was the Superintendent's report, which offered some promising numbers, and a bittersweet announcement.
According to Superintendent Phil Alfano, in-person attendance for grades six through eight is at 73% and attendance for grades nine through twelve are at 42% with more students planning on returning at the end of the school year.
Elementary schools have returned to full day, in-person attendance at 95.7%. Among elementary schools, 112 students out of 93 families, which is 4.3% of students, opted to remain on distance learning via Open Valley Independent Studies.
Alfano talked about graduations and how all graduates will be able to participate in graduation at the same time following CDPH guidelines for outdoor events.
“If we bring the graduates in, in two different lines and practice social distancing we’ll be just fine,” said Alfano. “But we will have to limit the number of tickets to just two per graduate, so again we can socially distance [and] have a small group in the stadium.”
The ceremony will more than likely be live streamed with more information to follow.
As for the bittersweet aspect of the meeting, Alfano brought up his plans to retire after next school year and talked about the transition process.
“I’ve let our board know two months ago that I’m going to be retiring at the end of the next school year. You’re still stuck with me for one more year,” said Alfano. “I really wanted to get out in front of this because Patterson has been good to me. I’ve been here since 2008 first as an Assistant Superintendent then a Superintendent starting in 2012 and I hope I’ve been good for Patterson as well and I want to leave it in good shape.”
Alfano plans on working together with the board and a professional search firm as a neutral observer in helping to hire a new Superintendent.
“Having a year to plan for this I think is a smart move. I look forward to working with you on this. I’d like to go out leaving the district and community in good shape and I’m also looking forward to spending some more time with my children who are now spread out in 3 different time zones across the country and [my] grandson [as well].”
