School Board Honors Employees for Service

The first school board meeting of April kicked off with Mayor Mike Clauzel addressing the board on student and traffic safety.
“On the twenty-third we did have another collision involving a student over on Walnut and Eureka,” said Clauzel. “Thankfully, the student is doing fine, however we need to reiterate to the parents to make sure they’re communicating with their children and let them know the dangers of walking distracted and to look both ways before crossing active roadways.
”Clauzel also reminded the board about the initiative between the City, PJUSD and Patterson Police Services to issue citations to speedy drivers around school zones.
“I want to remind everybody about the speed limit,” said Clauzel. “The speed limit says 25 and I want to let you know as a Peace Officer 22350 the California vehicle code says you cannot drive unsafe for the conditions at the time, which means sometimes the speed limit is actually 0.”
Clauzel didn’t give examples of what would be considered unsafe for the conditions or when a speed limit under 25, such as 0, would be reasonable. Nonetheless, over 500 citations have been issued to community members since the initiative took place.
Grayson Elementary School Principal Sandra Villasenor and Patterson High Principal Dave Smith presented the Patterson Proud awards to Kindergarten teacher Veronica Robles and Paraeducator Laura Aguilera.
“What I love about Veronica is that no matter what, It’s always about the kids,” said Villasenor. “It’s always about how we can do better for our students and we all appreciate that so much.”Aguilera has spent the past 5 years at PHS as a Paraeducator.
“It’s my honor to call up Laura tonight,” said Smith. “She plays a vital role in the learning of all of our students. She works hard to build positive relationships with them and really serves as a second teacher in the classroom”
Adriana Corona-Duran, Principal at Walnut Grove Elementary school, and Assistant Principal Ana Vargas, led a presentation in continuance to the district-wide “state-of-the-campus” presentations. According to Villasenor, 52.4% of students at Walnut Grove Elementary are English learners, and 80.5% socioeconomically disadvantaged. The majority of students are made up of Hispanic/Latino at 85.7% and 5.3% White. Our dual language immersion program is K-6 and its English and Spanish,” said Villasenor. “We have two teachers at each grade level and a total of 14 classrooms (for language immersion) and students do have the option of
obtaining the biliteracy pathway certificate at the end of sixth grade.”
Goals to increase the percentage of students scoring adequately at all grade levels in both ELA and Math assessments are currently underway at Walnut Grove. Classrooms feature colorful “Data Walls” where students can see as a class how they are performing on assessments.
“Since the data belongs to the students this is a way that we share it with them. Each classroom portrays their data a little bit differently but each student knows where they are at and how much they need to grow.”
