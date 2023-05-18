Concerns about PJUSD cafeteria food were written on a community message board recently. However, the school employees who make the food say they are proud of what they serve and invited the Patterson Irrigator into their kitchen to take a look.
Nutrition Services Manager, Amie Keith says their food is very popular as evidenced by the hundreds of hungry students who line up every school day to eat in the Patterson High School cafeteria.
“We have hamburgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, pizzas and a lot of scratch meal options,” said Keith, who was overseeing the production of a large batch of freshly made chicken alfredo pasta as she spoke. “We serve around 800 meals a day.”
There are four different stations where students can get meals at PHS. The Classic Station that has scratch meals such as carne asada street tacos, spaghetti and meatballs, teriyaki chicken, pupusas, tamales and more. The Traditional Line focuses more on grab-and-go options like hamburgers, spicy chicken sandwiches and pizza. Students wishing for a lighter meal can opt for the Tiger Cruiser Cart, a mobile food vending kiosk that serves salads and pre-made sandwiches outside the cafeteria, or the popular Deli Window.
Communicating through a speaker much like a fast-food drive-through, students place an order for sandwiches to headset wearing nutrition service workers as they’re rapidly made-to-order in front of them.
“Our Deli Window is very popular,” said Keith. “Students can come up and get made-to-order sandwiches of turkey, ham, tuna and all the fixings such as onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers on a variety of breads.”
Keith also said that nacho’s, pizza and spicy chicken sandwiches remain favorites of students that opt for hot food. Although students are offered different options for lunch, they all have one thing in common, dietary guidelines.
“There’s a lot of thought that goes into the preparation of these meals. We have to follow dietary guidelines and include servings of whole grains, fruits and vegetables.”
Other popular meals include the newly introduced taco bowl, which is offered with a choice of beef, chicken, or vegetarian, and served with rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, cilantro and low-fat sour cream.
Only a few months ago, new sandwich wraps were introduced to students who were treated to their choice of mango habanero, ranch or general tso chicken wrapped in a whole-grain tortilla with chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber.
“It was a big hit. Especially the mango habanero,” said Keith.
On “Pi Day” (March 14 to celebrate the mathematical number of Pi 3.14) the cafeteria staff at PHS made a variety of Pizzas like Hawaiian, all-meat, pepperoni and cheese made with whole-grain pizza dough.
For breakfast, homemade cinnamon rolls are made using a commercial mixer and whole grain flour before they’re rolled out and shaped onto a baking pan. On most mornings, students are served just seconds after they’re pulled from the oven.
If students weren’t provided enough options already, next school year the Patterson Joint Unified School district is partnering up with Paris based food services and management company, Sodexo.
“We’re going to have upgraded menus, a few more choices and more fresh, made-from-scratch meals.”
Since the 2020-21 school year, students at PJUSD have been able to redeem a free breakfast and lunch as part of a program that will last until at least the 2027-28 school year.
“There is so much time and energy that goes into preparing these meals. That’s why School Lunch Hero day is so important to us. We get to show just a little more appreciation for the people who are in the cafeteria cooking all day and making sure our kids are getting fed nutritious foods.”
