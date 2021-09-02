Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department STARS volunteer Bill Terra collaborated with various Wal-Mart stores throughout Stanislaus County to provide back to school supplies for students at 42 local schools.
A press release from SCSD reads, “Through the generosity of Walmart contributions, our volunteer STARS program has collected thousands of dollars in order to purchase back-to-school supplies and hand sanitizer for distribution to local area campuses.”
STARS volunteers were greeted by excited staff at all Patterson Joint Unified elementary schools on August 24 as they made deliveries.
Boxes of crayons, markers, glue and backpacks were distributed to students and staff who were eagerly awaiting the gifts.
