In Mark 12:38-44, Jesus contrasts a widow with the scribes. Scribes in biblical times served various functions: they wrote and dealt with legal contracts, so they served as lawyers, the principal law that they worked with was the scripture, so they also served as theologians. Clearly, not all scribes were bad people. Just before this, we read of a scribe who Jesus deemed as “not far from the kingdom of God.” Jesus was referring to a distinct kind of scribe, those “who go around in long robes and accept greetings in the marketplaces, seats of honor in synagogues, and places of honor at banquets. They devour the houses of widows and, as a pretext, recite lengthy prayers.” Jesus implies that these scribes use their prestige and reputation to take advantage of the most oppressed members of society: they live their lives, always grasping for more, irrespective of the human toll.
Jesus’ image of the grasping scribe is the perfect foil for the image of humility and generosity that he draws our attention to in the widow at the temple treasury. It seems important to me to remember that Jesus was in Jerusalem and about to face his own abandonment and death. He had a profound understanding of the plight of widows. His own mother was a widow and had surely experienced the attendant social marginalization and poverty, relying on the support of relatives and charity.
This humble woman gave everything to God. The coins are merely a symbol. As Jesus was entering into the fullness of his passion, he saw in this widow something he knew about his own mother, who had given even her beloved son to the glory of God. What she had received, she freely gave, without counting the cost.
The contrast that Jesus gives us, his disciples, brings to the surface an inner tension that we must all struggle with: the tendency to be grasping at life, always looking out for our own best interest regardless of the cost to others and the desire to trust and give ourselves to God.
The first tendency is born from an attitude of selfishness and entitlement, whereas the second tendency is born of an attitude of humility and gratitude, a deep recognition that all that we have is given to us so that we might be generous with others.
These readings confront us all with difficult and challenging questions: How am I grasping at life? How do I place more importance upon appearance than on authenticity? How do I place more importance upon my own comfort and accumulation of goods than on the basic needs of others? Am I truly grateful for the many gifts that God gives me? How do I hold those gifts, with grasping or giving hands? Is my life a gift for God?
Jesus wants us, his disciples, to be free, and we cannot hold the freedom of the Kingdom of God with grasping hands, only with open hands and open hearts.
By Pastor Rex Hays, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
