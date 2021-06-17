Second grader starts farmstand to help homeless

Sacred Heart Catholic School Second grader, Grant Thorpe, has started a farm stand with his mom and donates 100 percent of profits to local charities devoted to helping homelessness.
The second grader was in his mother’s vehicle when they passed by a homeless encampment on Lander Avenue in Turlock.
“[We would take the] exit on Lander and there was a homeless encampment, and he didn’t understand what it was,” said Grant’s mother, Amy Thorpe. “So, during these commutes I would have these discussions with him and explain to him. So, we talked about what we could do with our leftover produce and then [the conversation shifted] to plants and it kinda just grew from there.”
In case readers were wondering why a mother and son would talk about helping the homeless with produce and plants, it’s because the Thorpe duo are no strangers to gardening. Grant’s mom, Amy, is a Horticulturist and currently works as the Operations Coordinator for Rising Sun Farm and Garden School in Vernalis and Grant has been gardening for a good chunk of his 7 ½ years.
“My favorite plant is a Marigold, and my favorite Succulent is a Raindrop Echeveria,” said the second grader, who is currently in the process of receiving his nursery license from the Stanislaus County Agricultural Department.
Grant and Amy are currently selling plants on Facebook under “Grant’s Stand” and are donating all the profits to a different homeless charity each month. Although the operation is young, Grant has been getting a lot of support from local residents and followers on social media, he recently sold out during his first plant sale of “Chinese Money Plants,” which were sold in pastel colored ceramic pots with water reservoirs. The money raised from that sale was donated to “Helping Hands Ministry,” in Turlock.
“I’m donating to charity cause the homeless don’t have a home,” said Grant. “But we do, so we have to help them.”
Grant’s stand is currently making deliveries to Patterson and curious customers can hop on over to: www.facebook.com/grantsstand to check out what he’s got for sale next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.