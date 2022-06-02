A local mom, Kandace Weyhrauch, organized a beautification effort for the Hammon Senior Center on May 23. Members of a Patterson homeschool group, as well as some others, came together to renovate a portion of the landscaping.
Weyhrauch explained how she had seen the dilapidated state of a stretch of landscaping on the building’s south side. “There was a pretty gross little area there, probably 40-50 feet long.”
Originally, she hoped to put in a vegetable garden for the seniors to enjoy. “We get such joy from our garden, so I thought it would be fun to put something out there for them like that.” But after pursuing the idea, connecting with city officials and speaking at the Senior Center board meeting, she realized it wouldn’t be practical.
Instead, Weyhrauch, in cooperation with the city, decided to install drought-tolerant plants. The new barberry bushes, fountain grass bushes, and salvia are well suited to withstand the fierce heat that beats down on the building’s south side during the summer.
After the plants were chosen, the city produced fliers that advertised the event to both potential volunteers and seniors. “People could come and be as involved as they wanted to,” Weyhrauch said. “If they wanted to get down and actually get their hands dirty they could, if they wanted to just sit there and talk to the seniors they could.” She also provided snacks for the seniors and volunteers, and the Senior Center brought out coffee, juice, and water.
“I think one of the groups that was hit the hardest during the last two years of all these shutdowns would be the Senior Center and our seniors in general,” she said. “I thought that this would be a nice way to bring some cheer to them, make their building an inviting place, something that would potentially put a smile on their face, and I feel like they really deserve that.”
Initially, many people committed to attending, but due to various circumstances a large portion of them had to back out. Weyhrauch said she was worried they wouldn’t have a good turnout. “I was so pleasantly surprised at how well our homeschool community comes together during things like this. We had more than enough hands helping, and we actually finish the project way faster.” She continued, “Amazing families showed up with all their kids, and everyone was willing to throw some hands in.” While the landscaping was planned to take two hours, it only took one with all the volunteers who showed up. They spent the rest of the time chatting with the seniors and each other.
Weyhrauch expected the seniors to come out and talk with the younger kids and the moms, simply relaxing and enjoying the company. But she was surprised when several of them instead jumped in to help. “They wanted to shovel, they wanted to start digging the whole. I was blown away by that. I was not expecting that.”
As well as volunteers and seniors, Senior Center board members also came out to express their appreciation.
Following her leadership on this project, Weyhrauch was put in contact with a city program in which volunteers clean up sections of Patterson on one weekend per month. She plans to get herself and other members of the Patterson homeschool community involved in these, beginning this month on June 18.
