There is no fee for Senior Lunches, however a voluntary contribution of $3.00 per meal is suggested. Guests under 60 are also welcome, but they must pay $6.00. Reservations are required at least one day in advance. In Patterson, senior lunches are available Monday-Friday at the Hammond Senior Center (209) 480-6371. In Grayson, senior meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the United Community Center (209) 480-5709. Here’s what’s being served for the week:
Thursday, August 17: BBQ chicken thighs, mixed vegetables, crispy corn salad, whole wheat bread and pears.
Friday, August 18: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, pineapple chunks
Monday, August 21: Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, mandarin orange
Tuesday, August 22: Italian sausage bake, broccoli, carrot coins, garlic bread, applesauce
Wednesday, August 23: Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, crispy corn salad, fresh fruit medley
