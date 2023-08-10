Thursday, August 10: Pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, whole wheat bread, applesauce.

Friday, August 11:Turkey Sandwich, carrot raisin salad, three bean salad, mandarin oranges

Monday, August 14: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, spinach salad, apricot halves

Tuesday, August 15:Lemon Tilapia, brown rice, carrot coins, broccoli, fruit cocktail

Wednesday, August 16: Spinach mushroom pasta bake, cauliflower, tossed green salad, peaches, whole wheat rolls

