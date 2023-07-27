The senior lunch is more than just a meal, it’s an opportunity to meet others and have some fun! The food served is freshly made and has been planned and approved by a Registered Dietitian. There is no fee for the meal, however a voluntary contribution of $3.00 per meal is suggested to help defray costs. No eligible participant (anyone 60 or older and their spouse of any age) will be denied a meal due to inability to contribute.
Guests under 60 are also welcome, but they must pay $6.00. Reservations are required at least one day in advance to ensure an adequate number of meals will be available. In Patterson, senior lunches are available Monday-Friday at the Hammond Senior Center (209) 480-6371. In Grayson, senior meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the United Community Center (209) 480-5709.
Here’s what’s being served for the next week: Today, July 27 Mushroom chicken, brown rice, sauteed spinach, green beans, mandarin oranges Friday July 28 Sloppy Joe, romaine salad, coleslaw, apricot halves, Monday seafood salad, romaine salad., carrot raisin salad, mandarin oranges, bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.