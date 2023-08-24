There is no fee for Senior Lunches, however a voluntary contribution of $3.00 per meal is suggested. Guests under 60 are also welcome, but they must pay $6.00. Reservations are required at least one day in advance. In Patterson, senior lunches are available Monday-Friday at the Hammond Senior Center (209) 480-6371. In Grayson, senior meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the United Community Center (209) 480-5709. Here’s what’s being served for the week:
Thursday, August 24: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, spinach salad with Italian dressing, orange slices
Friday, August 24: Arroz con pollo, Tapatio sauce, carrot coins, cauliflower, pineapple chunks, corn tortilla
Monday, August 28: Hamburger, sweet potato salad, crispy corn salad, fruit cocktail, ketchup, mayo, and mustard packet
Tuesday, August 19: Mushroom chicken, brown rice, sauteed spinach with lemon wedge, green beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday, August 30: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli, three bean salad, peaches
Thursday, August 31: Tilapia tacos with corn tacos, Tapatio sauce, citrus cabbage slaw, tomato cucumber salad, pineapple chunks
