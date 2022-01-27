MODESTO, CA- The Area Agency on Aging, Stanislaus County, is now accepting applications
to serve as a California Senior Legislator for Stanislaus County. Those who meet the qualifications will be voted on by the members of the Commission on Aging at their meeting on May 9, 2022.
The qualifications to apply include being a local resident of Stanislaus County who is 55 years of age or older, an individual who is driven to make a difference in the lives of aging Californians, is interested in local issues affecting older adults, is willing to volunteer for the position, and is interested in representing our local community at the State level.
To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.4csl.org and call Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging, 209-558-7825 or email Kim Delucchi at kdelucchi@stancounty.com to receive an application package.
Completed applications must be returned by March 31, 2022.
