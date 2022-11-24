“Oh, give thanks to the LORD, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.” Psalm 106:1
We should give thanks to God, because He is good and because His mercy endures forever.
God is good. We only know what good is because there is a God. Goodness does not exist apart from God but is an attribute of His.
Jesus said, “…no one is good but one, that is God” Matthew 19:17
God’s goodness is displayed in all His works. Take a minute and think about how much you depend on the goodness of God every moment. The word of God says that He “upholds the universe by the word of His power” Hebrews 1:3 ESV. So at the most basic level we constantly depend on God.
Oh sure in our pride we might imagine that the universe brought itself into existence and the Laws of Nature wrote themselves, our DNA encoded itself, and right and wrong evolved along with us, (quite the imagination we have here) but where does that leave us?
Conveniently that thinking leaves us without a God to be accountable to, but sadly this also leaves us without a God to be thankful to. This is sad because if we reject God in our pride and refuse to give Him praise and thanks for all that He has made and all that He has done, we not only cut ourselves off from God, but we also cut ourselves off from the main purpose of our existence, which is to glorify God.
When we thus make ourselves aloof from God and His purpose for us, is it any wonder that we find ourselves racked with anxiety, depression and emptiness?
But we need not live that way, for God is, and He is good.
He has “…given to all, life and breath and all things” Acts 17:25
And, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights…” James 1:17
He gives of His goodness to all, even when we don’t deserve it. Jesus said that God “…makes His sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the just and the unjust” Matthew 5:45
Here we can rejoice in the mercy of God and give thanks to Him for it. Even though we do deny Him, refuse to give thanks to Him, and in our own hearts rebel against Him, yet in His mercy He has taken that sin upon Himself so we can be reconciled to Him.
“In mercy and truth atonement is provided for iniquity…” Proverbs 16:6 That atonement is in the blood of Christ, who “…loved us and gave Himself up for us” Ephesians 5:2
So God has given us life, He has given us all things, and in His mercy He has given us a Savior.
Truly God is good and it is good to give thanks to God.
By Pastor Dale Torres, First Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.