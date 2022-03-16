Sharon Kay Craven passed away peacefully on February 16th at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado, to Cornelius and Dorothy Eller. She is lovingly survived by her daughter Monica, son Todd and son-in-law Steve Swanson; grandchildren Shealyn, Grant, Gianna, Kadence, and Kinsley, although she was “Gala” to many more. She is also survived by her sisters Patty Horton and Deborah Eller. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Shaundreya and brother Richard Eller.
Sharon moved to Patterson with her daughter Shaundreya in 1970 and, in 1971, married Grant Craven and purchased their first home on North Third Street, where Sharon would live for the remainder of her life. She was highly active in her children’s lives, grandchildren’s activities, and community.
In 1980, she began a 20-year involvement with the annual Patterson Apricot Fiesta as pageant coordinator for the Miss Apricot Pageant, now known as the Miss Patterson Pageant. Each spring, she would welcome the year’s contestants to her home and, over several weeks, mentor them in various categories for preparation to vie for the Miss Apricot title. She also hosted the Wine and Cheese event at her beautiful home for the community to attend and meet the contestants. When she retired from this position, she was honored by being chosen as Grand Marshall for the Apricot Fiesta parade in June of 2000. She was later honored by the Preceptor Xi Phi sorority as Woman of the Year for her many years of service. Aside from her children, this was her proudest accomplishment knowing she had positively affected the lives of hundreds of young women in the community.
For the remainder of her children’s childhood, Sharon dedicated her time to horse shows and ballgames. Sharon’s home was always open, and her patient, loving nature was always willing to lend an ear to anyone needing to be heard or fed. “Gala,” as affectionately coined by her oldest grandchild Shealyn, cherished every child who entered her home and made them feel special, which was one of her many gifts. She devoted her life to those around her. She was a best friend to many, but primarily to her children. Sharon is deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all who touched her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26th, from 1-4 pm at the Beltran Barn at 22601 Davis Road, Crows Landing, Ca. 95313. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s name can be made to the Patterson Apricot Fiesta 26 S. 3rd Street, Patterson, Ca 95363 or the ASPCA P.O. Box 3800 Santa Cruz, Ca 95063.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
