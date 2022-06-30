Sharon Lee Wynne,54 of Patterson passed away on June 21, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson resident claims silver at Special Olympics USA Games
- Local business makes signs for NBA Champions
- Water rates set to increase - water quality to remain unchanged
- Valerie Kathleen Hale: September 21, 1950 – June 9, 2022
- Patterson Police Log June 13 through June 19, 2022
- PHS announces new girls’ varsity soccer head coach
- Juan Rangel: September 17, 1942 ~ June 14, 2022
- PJUSD ribbon cutting and dedication
- Dana Coriene Pendley: July 22, 1956 – June 17, 2022
- Local couple finds Fiesta Treasure
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.