Shay Robert Tripp was born at Hahn Air Force Base, Germany to Brian and Sheree Tripp.
They lived in Salt Lake City Utah and Lincoln California, then in Livermore California before moving to Patterson in 1990 when Shay was 7 years old. Patterson, and his many friends here, became his true home.
His life was rich in experience. Of brilliant mind, he was a voracious reader from a young age giving him a self-education that sometimes fell outside the
conventions of Las Palmas and Patterson High School. He would go on to attain a membership in MENSA and a Bachelors in Religious Studies at
Humboldt State.
As a boy he loved participating in youth football and especially baseball. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan but his true passion was for baseball and the Oakland A’s, attending many home games with friends and family over the years. He loved to travel, spending summers with his cousins in Cambridge England and as a teen traveled on a shoe string budget back and forth to Slovenia in Eastern Europe, visiting his then girlfriend Hannah, whom he never lost touch with.
While attending University his love of the simple life drove his interest in organic farming and would spend many years on the Lost Coast running a large marijuana farm. There, on the North Coast, he met and lived with his longtime former fiancé, Lauren.
Shay was an encyclopedia of the many genres of 20th century music and an ardent student of the facets of Buddhism. It went with his generous nature, love of animals, and the willingness to step up and help others. In 2017, hearing volunteers were badly needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey he rushed off to Houston as an aid worker. Directly from there he flew to Tampa just ahead of Hurricane Irma, only to live in the airport for several days. Hold up with local police and fire crews using the terminal as a Control Post, too dangerous to go outside. Cuzco, Manhattan, Brussels, London and Milan; he was at home traveling without a plan. So many stories of Shay wading into an exploit not necessarily having the answers, just knowing it would come together on the fly.
Throughout his life, Shay loved learning about all of the world’s societies and beliefs. His friends were very important to him. He and his brother Cody leaned on each other in the toughest of times. Our lives will never be normal again without him.
Shay is survived by his brother Cody and his parents, as well his Grandmother Margaret and his many cousins and Aunts and Uncles in England, Washington state and California.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
If donating, please select “Food Pantry Donation” from the linked page, then specify “Food Pantry” in the drop-down menu on the donation page.
