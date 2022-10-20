Emergency response was requested at 9:22 p.m. on October 11 for a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 33 at Ivy Avenue.
Both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 33 at the time of the incident.
The female driver of the second vehicle and one male juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were an unknown number of passengers in the civilian vehicle that were uninjured and did not require transport.
The deputy was also transported for the treatment of minor injuries.
The collision is under investigation by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
