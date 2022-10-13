Sibling business owners hold dual ribbon cuttings

Siblings Adam and Maria Vargas held a combined ribbon cutting ceremony for their adjacent businesses on October 7. Various community organizations, government representatives, and interested citizens officially welcomed the two shops to Patterson.
At 10 a.m., the crowd assembled at the front doors of Casa de Flores. Owner Maria Vargas cut the ribbon, and afterward spoke about how much the community has supported her over the years. Council member Dominic Farinha presented a certificate on behalf of the city, followed by presentations by Soroptimist and the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce. Jennifer Hidalgo and Russell Richards Fowler also attended and made presentations on behalf of Senator Anna Caballero and Supervisor Channce Condit, respectively. The attendees then explored the business, chatting and admiring the interior.
A few minutes later, the activity moved one building away to the interior of Empresarios Barber Shop. Because of the official scissors being misplaced, owner Adam Vargas cut the ribbon with scissors from his own tools. The representatives also presented him with documents to commemorate his recent opening.
Adam Vargas, speaking to the gathered attendees, explained how barbers do much more than perform a service. They’re counselors. When his customers have an important event coming up, they visit the shop. Barbers hear about and give advice on some of life’s pivotal decisions. He handpicked his barbers for not only their skill but their positive influence during these times.
Casa de Flores, at 216 I Street, has been in operation for five years, but Empresarios, just next door at 208 I Street, only newly opened its doors. Both businesses look forward to many years of serving Patterson.
