Greetings once again after nearly a year of silence. During an emergency trip to California in April, I stopped by to see my friends at the Irrigator. Mary Beth asked me to do some more writing for the Irrigator, so here is the first of more sermons. It is an honor and privilege to come to you through this medium once again.
There are parts of the Bible I do not like. In my nightly Bible reading as I write this, I am going through one of my least favorite parts. Okay, I really do NOT like this part at all. It deals with the sin of King David with Bathsheba and where it all went. Let me explain.
David becomes the hero of Israel and a true standout among all Bible characters ever in I Samuel 17. As a teenager and the youngest son of his father, he takes provisions for his older brothers, at the direction of his father, who are in the army and facing off against the Philistines. While touring Israel this March, my group visited the very field where this story takes place. Long story short, David takes out Goliath with a sling and a stone to become a legend then and still now.
The shepherd boy who took down Goliath would become King David and reign over ancient Israel for some forty years around 950 B.C. But this hero also had a dark side which would cost him dearly. David was a womanizer. This was evident by the number of wives and concubines he had, but especially evident in how he “hooked up” with Bathsheba.
If Ken Hasekamp was writing the Bible, stories like this would have been left out. None of the heroes in my Bible would have these types of weaknesses. David, his son Solomon, Samson, Moses, and more would have had their weakest moments forgotten about with only their triumphs covered.
The apostle Paul makes it clear in I Corinthians 6:9-11 that ALL of us who come to Jesus and are born-again came to Christ with some terrible faults. The list Paul gives of sins here is an ugly one. And there are other lists given by Paul in case this one does not nail us with guilt for our former lives.
We need not stay in our guilt though. When we come to faith in Jesus, our sin is cleansed by the blood of Jesus He shed upon the cross. God’s grace is imparted to us once and for all times through Jesus when we put our faith in Him. See Romans 8:1-4 for a simple and quick explanation of what we can have in Jesus.
Feeling weak? Do you find yourself giving in occasionally to an old vice? Jesus so understands. Go to Him, pray through some tears if needed, to get help and cleansing. God wants you to be another victorious story. Until next time.
