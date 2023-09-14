Mother Nature put on quite a show for the Patterson Recreation Department’s annual Farm to Fork Dinner. Thunder, lightning, and rain were uninvited guests, but the unexpected weather didn’t dampen the mood at the annual fund raiser held downtown on Saturday, September 9. A crowd of about 150 enjoyed a meal of short ribs and locally grown produce that was prepared by community chefs.
The money raised goes to the Patterson Recreation Health, Wellness, and Fitness Fund - a 501c(3) that was created when the City partnered with the Stanislaus Community Foundation. This fund provides scholarships to Patterson’s less fortunate youth who may not be able to afford the cost of recreational programs. Each recipient is eligible to receive a maximum amount of $100 per year. In 2022, the Patterson Farm to Fork Dinner successfully raised approximately $20,000, enough to provide over two hundred scholarships.
Studies have shown that recreational programs can have a massive impact on people of all ages by increasing socialization, self-esteem, and overall quality of life. According to a report published by California State Parks, the benefits for kids and teenagers are remarkable. Those who participated were more likely to show improvement in positive behaviors such as educational success and a reduction in negative behaviors like alcohol use. The study also says there is a clear economic impact and value to the community as a whole, making recreation one of the most cost-effective public services available. Proximity to parks and recreation facilities leads to safer, cleaner neighborhoods, volunteerism, stewardship and creates a livelier community atmosphere.
