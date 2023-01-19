Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw the ninth atmospheric river since December cross the West Side. The cold storm dusted the peaks of the Diablo range with snow after dumping about two-and-a-half inches of rain on already saturated soil.
The valley floor didn’t escape unscathed as water rushed out of the hills to combine with an inch of fresh precipitation.
For county staff and emergency responders it was like a replay of the previous Monday, except conditions were worse, due in part to prior storms.
With local waterways nearly or completely full and hundreds of square miles of overly saturated soil the most recent deluge quickly filled orchards, fields, and every low spot in between before flooding homes and covering roadways.
Floodwater inundated several intersections at Highway 33. Approximately 10 cars were claimed by the rising water as motorists attempted to drive through several feet of water, and some motorists received traffic tickets for disregarding road closed signs.
An evacuation order was issued in Crows Landing for residents east of Highway 33, west of Moran Road, between Ike Crow Road and just south of Eastin Road. At the time, a nearby irrigation canal began to over-top and flood properties. Residents west of Highway 33, east of Medlin Road were placed under an evacuation warning.
California Conservation Corps crews were dispatched to the area to place sandbags along the canal bank to stem the overflow of water. No homes were flooded, and the evacuation warning and order were lifted on January 17.
Newly elected Senator, Marie Alvarado-Gil and Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit were in Grayson and Westley where several homes and one business – C&F Market – were flooded by runoff.
Houses on Wilson Street were inundated by water from fields across River Road. Residents said the runoff, which used to be diverted into a ditch on the north end of the neighborhood, crosses River Road, flows down Minnie Street and floods into their homes.
Sandbags, located in Modesto and Patterson, were not easily accessible to all residents and several properties suffered significant water damage, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes. Residents of one home were actively pumping water from their basement during their visit with the Senator and Supervisor.
As of Jan. 18, the San Joaquin River level was in the monitoring stage at 49.3 ft. in Patterson, and 64.5 ft. at Newman per California Department of Water Resources. The river is expected to fluctuate near current levels, barring any potential reservoir releases, and local creeks are expected to recede.
As of Jan. 18, evacuation warnings and orders along the river in rural Patterson and Grayson were lifted.
The evacuation warning west of River Road in Newman was lifted but the evacuation order east of River Road remains in effect.
Sheriff Dirkse, in an update provided on January 17, said he expects the rest of the week to be spent evaluating areas still affected by evacuation orders and warnings to determine the safety of repopulation.
Debris removal work will start at the Crows Landing Bridge today, Jan. 19. The bridge will be closed intermittently with traffic control measures in place. The work will be completed by the construction company that is building the new bridge.
