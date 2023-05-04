Snowpack Indicates Flooding Later

The last time California had this much snow in May, Michael Jackson’s “Beat it” was the number one song and Ronald Reagan was president.
“No matter how you look at the data, only a handful of years in the historical record compared to this year’s results,” said Sean de Guzman manager of the Department of Water Resources (DWR) Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.
DWR conducted a manual survey this week and it shows the snowpack is 241% above average. There are still 59 inches of snow depth, which is expected to result in 30 inches of water wwwhen it melts. Those numbers add up to potential problems for the Central Valley.
“While providing a significant boost to California’s water supplies, this year’s massive snowpack is posing continued flood risks in the San Joaquin Valley,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The snowpack will not disappear in one week or one month but will lead to sustained high flows across the San Joaquin and Tulare Basins over the next several months. This data will help us inform water managers and ultimately help protect communities in these regions.”
These runoff forecasts allow reservoir operators to plan for anticipated inflows and water managers downstream of reservoirs to plan and prepare for flood risks.
DWR says it is maximizing the amount of water that can be stored and diverted from this record snowpack.
Last month, DWR announced a 100% allocation of requested supplies from the State Water Project (SWP), which delivers water to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland.
