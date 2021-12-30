Snowplowing December 1990

Greetings Patterson neighbors and whomever else seeks entertainment for a few minutes by reading this column. I sincerely hope you had a Merry Christmas. We were blessed to be able to video call all three of our sons and their wives plus our grandson twice Christmas day. The video call eases the sting of not being able to get with any of them.
There have been a couple of very memorable Christmas days over the years. No, it was NOT about the amazing gifts we shared. That would be far too “normal” for this crazy man’s life. The Christmas this column will recount was like no other because it was weird.
In September 1979, I purchased my first of three four-wheel-drive light trucks which I used to plow snow commercially. How I came to even look at this particular truck on a particular day is a story in itself.
Susan, my beloved wife of nearly forty-two years now, and I were in Bible college and engaged to be married in May 1980. She accidently lost a contact lens down the drain in the girls’ dorm, so she needed to see her optometrist to get a new one. I dropped her off and said I was going to look at used trucks at the car dealer a mile or so from her eye doctor.
Well, there sat this BRAND-NEW Chevy 4X4 with the promise of a big discount and rebates. In 1979, gasoline prices had climbed to one dollar a gallon for the first time. This truck had a 350 V-8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor and full-time four-wheel-drive. Read gas-guzzling-beast and this type of truck was scaring buyers away.
The price the guy quoted me was crazy low, even lower than the used trucks at which I had been looking. PLUS this truck had power windows, door locks, cruise control, tilt steering, full gauges, air conditioning, eight-foot bed, and more. It was loaded for a truck in that day, a true Country Cadillac. And it was yellow, so it was love at first sight!
A week later, after my dad co-signed for me (the nineteen-year-old had zero credit history at the time), I was the very proud owner of a 1979 Chevy 4X4 in colonial yellow. I would use the truck with my growing lawn business in the warm months and plow snow with it in the winter (when it snowed).
Old Yella’, as it would come to be known, would gain a seven-and-a-half-foot Meyer Snowplow with power angling on its front end. It was a great combination which would serve me very well for the next fourteen years and make us many tens of thousands of dollars, becoming one of the best investments we ever made.
Fast forward to December 1990. The St. Louis area would be hit with one snowstorm after another for some five or six weeks. It was actually a snowstorm followed by an ice storm, then it all repeated again. In the days leading up to Christmas 1990, things were really crazy for us.
In a sixty-three-hour period, I was in Old Yella’ for fifty-eight-hours snowplowing lots and shoveling sidewalks. Two hours was spent eating and the other three hours was the only sleep I received during those two-plus days. I was thirty-one-years old, so my body and mind could endure such abuse.
Our Christmas tradition by then with our two oldest boys would bring my parents and brother to our house Christmas Eve to make Christmas Day simpler. I took up my position in an old orange reclining chair with my presents stacked around me. Once settled into the chair, I fell fast asleep.
The rest of the evening is a blur at best. My family all understood as I had worked myself to the very edge of my physical and mental limitations. Old Yella’ had performed near flawlessly. I cooked the transmission a couple of times when I had to rock it out of being stuck, but that was on me.
Those five weeks of snowplowing changed our lives financially. God blessed us through the snow. You see, it snowed “green” in St. Louis in those days for the Hasekamps. Some day I will share with you another day my oldest sons and I plowed snow on Christmas Day in 2002 in Ohio.
By the time you read this, we will be preparing to flip the calendar to 2022. May the New Year bring you many blessings and great memories which will outweigh the tough challenges which you will also no doubt face.
While we do not have any power over events in our future many times, we all have the power to love those around us. Decide you will love your friends and family like never before in 2022, neighbor. It will take effort, but love is always worth it. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.