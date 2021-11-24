So much to be grateful for!

Is your cup half-empty or half-full? The answer to this simple question reveals a lot about you. Are you a positive person or a negative person, an optimist or a pessimist, a grateful individual or one who complains about life?
These past two years of pandemic have been truly difficult for all of us. The levels of social isolation, the assault on our health, the unexpected death of friends and relatives, the politics in our nation, and so many other issues, have tested our faith, our hope and our gratitude.
In spite of these challenges we can learn a lesson of gratitude from the pilgrims.
Jeff Jacoby comments, “If you had been there in 1621 -- if you had seen half your friends and family die, if you had suffered through famine and sickness, if you had endured a year of disappointment and tragedy -- would you have felt grateful?”
Gratitude is a quality we can cultivate even in the midst of difficulties, and when we do, our life is transformed! We became better and happier people.
Many of the Psalms written by David are filled with Thanksgiving to God.
“Praise the LORD, my soul, and forget not all his benefits— who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion, who satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” Psalms 103:1-5.
David says “forget not all his benefits”. This is the practice of gratitude and then he lists all the things he is grateful to God for. The pressures of life make us forget the many blessings we have received from God and from others. We must be intentional about our gratitude.
What are you grateful for?
I am grateful for being alive and well. I am grateful for my wife, family and friends. I thank God that even though I lost my father last year, he lived 94 years and will continue to enjoy eternal life. I am grateful for Victoria, our first granddaughter. I am grateful for the newlyweds, my daughter Abby and Derek, I am grateful for food on the table, for the privilege of living in this nation and for the honor of being a disciple of Jesus. I am grateful for my sisters and brothers in Christ, no matter what we have gone through this yea, our faith has become more resilient and strong. I am grateful that we can celebrate Thanksgiving with a greater sense of humility, appreciation for one another and joy.
I am grateful for our God who is able to forgive us, heal us, deliver us, and renew us. And I am grateful to The Patterson Irrigator, who gives us this space to share a positive message of faith and hope with our community.
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.