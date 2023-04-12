Socorro Armenta, a dedicated hard field worker and beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on March 7, 2023, at the age of 82, after a long happy life.
Socorro was born on September 08, 1940, in Sonora, Mexico but lived most of her life in Patterson and Westley taking care of her son Jose Luis Armenta. She was a true example of what a grandmother and mother should be. She was always a loving example of resilience, strength, and love. Socorro’s life was defined by her unwavering dedication to her family. She was a hard working, loving, kind hearted person always very inspirational with stories to tell. She made a lasting impact on the lives she touched. Many people loved Socorro Armenta. Socorro was a loving grandmother and mother who always showed kindness and compassion towards everyone she knew. Socorro continued to show up to her families houses to visit with a warm smile on her face even though she had to face the illness she was encountering. She never gave up and always had a positive spirit.
Socorro’s kindness, optimistic nature and strong spirit was a inspiration to all who knew her. Socorro was also a devoted mother to her 6 children, Coyo, Felipe, Jessie, Jose, Rosemary, Aurelio and a beloved grandmother to Erica, Jasmine, Gilbert, Adrian, David, Tony and over two dozen great grandchildren. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, whether it was being at family bbq and events or simply relaxing at home with her sewing machine and taking care of her plants. Socorro’s kindness, warmth, and infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Socorro’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and kindness. She touched the lives of countless people during her lifetime, and her impact will continue to be felt for years to come. Socorro’s family and friends take comfort in knowing that her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the example of courage and Kindness she set for us all.
A funeral was held on March 24, 2023, at the Hillview Chapel Funeral Chapel followed by a mass at the Sacred Heart Church. A celebration of life was held at the Patterson Sacred Heart Hall right after. The family would like to say thank you to the families and friends who have shared there deepest condolences and who have supported us through this difficult time.
Soccoro Sombra Armenta will always be remembered as a shining example of love, kindness, and courage. Her life was a testament to the power of the human spirit, and her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all. May this serve as a living tribute to Socorro’s memory.
