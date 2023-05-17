Socorro Ortega, 52 of Patterson passed away Sunday, May 14th at her residence.
Mrs. Ortega was born in Jalisco, Mexico and resident of Patterson for 27 years. She enjoyed photography, writing and loved listening to music, dancing, and she choreographed many quinceaneras.
Mrs. Ortega is survived by her husband, Miguel Angel Ortega of Patterson; sons, Rodrigo Ortega, Moises Ortega and Omar Ortega all of Patterson; brother, Eliseo Garcia of Santa Clarita; sisters, Esther Santana, Yolanda Gomez both of Patterson and Teresa Guzman of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Dolores Garcia; and brother, Manuel Garcia.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, May 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
