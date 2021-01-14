Invest In Me is hosting a virtual day camp on Zoom where young children can build a solar suitcase. Students will learn about sustainable living and explore careers in STEM during this day camp. A solar suitcase is an electrical system that charges the battery through solar charge and can charge phones or turn on a light bulb. In some cases, the solar suitcases are also used in the medical field to connect devices on the go. The students will understand how the suitcases are built and how they work. With a hands-on experience learning about sustainability is even more exciting and fun for everyone involved!
Sixth, seventh and eighth graders who live on the westside of Stanislaus county (Grayson, Westley, Patterson, Crows Landing, and Newman) are eligible to attend this one-day zoom meeting on Friday, January 29 from 3:30p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, contact solarsuitcase@investin-me.org.
